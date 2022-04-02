Entertainment News Roundup: Will Smith resigns from film academy, says he's 'heartbroken'; Razzies rescind 'award' poking fun at Bruce Willis and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Will Smith resigns from film academy, says he's 'heartbroken'

Actor Will Smith has resigned from Hollywood's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, saying on Friday that his slapping of presenter Chris Rock on stage at this year's Oscars ceremony was "shocking, painful and inexcusable." "I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken," Smith said in a statement.

Razzies rescind 'award' poking fun at Bruce Willis

The Razzies on Thursday rescinded the satirical award they had created poking fun at Bruce Willis for his body of work in 2021 after his family announced he was retiring from acting due to the cognitive disorder aphasia. The awards' founders also rescinded a worst actress nomination for Shelley Duvall in the 1980 film "The Shining" because of reported mistreatment by late director Stanley Kubrick.

Chris Rock 'still processing' slap by Will Smith at Oscars

Comedian Chris Rock, in his first public comments since he was slapped in the face by actor Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday, said he is "still processing" the incident that made headlines around the world. "How was YOUR weekend?" Rock asked on Wednesday night of a sold-out crowd at Boston's Wilbur Theatre. He made it clear from the onset he did not plan to address the Oscars incident at length.

Big Grammys questions: Will Olivia Rodrigo make a clean sweep? What will Ye do?

It's anyone's guess who will prevail at the Grammy awards on Sunday in Las Vegas, in a field that ranges from teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo to 95-year-old singer Tony Bennett and rapper Kanye West. Rodrigo, 19, is nominated in the top four categories - album, song and record of the year and best new artist - at the music industry's highest honors. Only two musicians in Grammys history have swept all four categories on the same night.

French actor Depardieu blasts Putin's 'crazy excesses' in Ukraine

French actor Gerard Depardieu, who has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past, has criticised his "crazy, unacceptable excesses" in Ukraine. Depardieu, who took up Russian nationality in 2013, told Agence France Presse on Thursday: "the Russian people are not responsible for the crazy, unacceptable excesses of their leaders like Vladimir Putin."

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum bond over humour and action in 'The Lost City'

Hollywood stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum say they became close while making the new blockbuster "The Lost City" , connecting over their shared, juvenile sense of humour. The romantic comedy adventure stars Bullock as Loretta Sage, a successful novelist who becomes a recluse after her husband's untimely death. Persuaded by her publicist to embark on a press tour to promote her latest book with her handsome cover model Alan (Tatum), life starts to imitate her art when an eccentric billionaire, played by Daniel Radcliffe, kidnaps Sage, convinced she can lead him to an ancient treasure he believes is buried on a tropical island.

Police offered to arrest Will Smith, Oscars producer says

Los Angeles police were on site and ready to arrest actor Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday for slapping presenter Chris Rock, the producer of the Hollywood ceremony said on Thursday. The authorities did take not any action because Rock declined to press charges, producer Will Packer said, echoing what a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun' sequel to screen at Cannes Film Festival

Tom Cruise will screen his hotly anticipated "Top Gun" sequel at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where an event will also look back on his Hollywood career, organisers said on Friday. Thirty-six years since Cruise's cocky pilot Maverick soared into the sky, "Top Gun: Maverick", which sees the actor reprise the role that launched his career as a global action star, will begin its global cinema roll-out from May 25 after several pandemic-related delays.

New David Bowie wax figure unveiled at London Madame Tussauds

Sporting red hair, a striped jumpsuit and eye-catching makeup, a new wax figure of late rock star David Bowie as alter-ego Ziggy Stardust was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London on Thursday, completing a music-themed line-up at the museum. Using measurements and images from a 1983 sitting, Madame Tussauds said it had worked with Bowie's estate to create the figure, the second to be made in the singer's likeness at the museum.

