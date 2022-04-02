The Last Kingdom: TV movie to provide ‘one last journey with Uhtred’

While fans are eager to know more story of Bernard Cornwell's The Saxon Stories series of novels, suddenly, it was announced the series ended with Season 5.However, instead of The Last Kingdom Season 6, fans will get a feature-length film titled 'Seven Kings Must Die'.

British historical drama, The Last Kingdom is based on Bernard Cornwell's novel The Saxon Stories. The series portrays the story of a warrior called Uhtred of Bebbanburg. The Last Kingdom Season 5 has covered the 9th and 10th series of the novel – 'The Warriors of the Storm' and 'The Flame Bearer.' It was the final chapter of the series that aired on Netflix 9 on March 2022.

But the question remains: Will ''Seven Kings Must Die' start from the end of Season 5?

At MCM London Comic-Con, the executive producer Nigel Marchant said, "Although season five fully concludes the series, there was always one more story that we wanted to tell. With the brilliant support of Netflix and continued appetite from the fans to see more, we simply couldn't resist one last journey with Uhtred."

The film is planned to serve as a "standalone" epilogue inspired by the final novels in the series by Bernard Cornwell: War of the Wolf, Sword of Kings and War Lord. The series star, Alexander Dreymon and the series' executive producer Nigel Marchanttalked to Radio Times why they wrapped up after its fifth season.

Alexander Dreymon said, "We had always planned for it to be five seasons only so it came as a surprise to no one really. When we started off there were only 10 books and so that was the arc that we had planned out... I'm quite happy with the way that it went."

Executive producer Nigel Marchant said it was a "joint decision" between production company Carnival and distributor Netflix, which he feels came at the "right time".

"You always want to keep on top and improving season upon season and 10 hours is... it's a lot of story you tell within that and you have to be careful not to repeat," Marchant said.

Fans will hopefully get all their answers in 'Seven Kings Must Die'. "Season 5 does feel like the end of the TV series, and the movie will be much more standalone. It'll be an extra treat for the fans of the TV series, but you could also watch it even if you've never seen the TV show," said Marchant.

He also explained that "it's always a challenge: how do we do a battle differently? How do we make sure the battles are told through emotion and not just loads of people fighting that you don't care about? And how long can you keep going with those two themes without ever getting to a climax?"

He added: "What we really wanted to do was finish [in a way] that everyone thought was satisfactory – which I hope we've done – and that we had nearly 50 episodes that felt that you had a beginning, middle and end. I think it's always nicer if you curate that, rather than it just finishes and you don't finish telling the story."

