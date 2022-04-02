UP CM extends Ramzan greetings to people

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan.

In his congratulatory message, the Chief Minister said ''in the holy days of Ramzan, the values of patience, self-discipline, tolerance and simplicity gain strength along with the feeling of mutual love and brotherhood''.

An official release also quoted Adityanath as saying that Uttar Pradesh is an example of harmony, brotherhood and cultural unity and keeping this heritage and tradition intact, people should take all precautions in view of the corona infection while performing religious rituals during Ramzan.

With the sighting of the moon on Saturday evening, the holy month of Ramzan begins on Sunday.

