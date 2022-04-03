Halsey to attend 2022 Grammy ceremony three days after undergoing second surgery

Pop star Halsey will attend the 64th Grammys Awards ceremony in Las Vegas just three days after undergoing a surgical procedure. Halsey - who uses she/they pronouns took to her Instagram handle and shared the news with her fans and followers.

She noted that she had coincidentally been in the exact same circumstances when she underwent her 'first endometriosis surgery' in 2017, just before that year's Grammys ceremony. Halsey, 27, shared a picture featuring herself in a hospital donning a dressing gown, face mask and bouffant cap.

"The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in," she wrote in the caption. The 'Without Me' singer added, just like her experience in 2017, she will make her return to the Grammys just days after having surgery.

"As luck would have it, I'm attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago," she wrote. Halsey concluded her caption by requesting an appropriate measure of distance from her fans during the star-studded event, writing, "Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I'm fragile. Fragile but excited."

This year, Halsey has been nominated for Best Alternative Music Album for her most recent studio album, entitled 'If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power'. The record was released in August 2021, and was entirely produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, better known as Nine Inch Nails.

The hitmaker was previously recognized by the Recording Academy for her work on Justin Bieber's 2017 album 'Purpose', which was nominated for Album Of The Year. She was also nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her work on The Chainsmokers' 2016 track 'Closer'. (ANI)

