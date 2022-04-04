BTS dominates 2022 Grammys stage with their performance of 'Butter'

South Korean boy band BTS brought the Grammys house down while performing its mega-hit 'Butter' during this year's awards ceremony. The K-pop stars took to the stage and channelled James Bond for their performance of the hit track for the awards show. Jungkook swooped down from the ceiling in spectacular fashion while other band members sat in the audience alongside stars like Keith Urban.

V, who was also present in the crowd, playfully flirted with Olivia Rodrigo and in a blink-and-you'd-miss-it-moment, J-Hope almost slipped while making the transition from one stage to the next, though he made a smooth recovery. The group was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song 'Butter' at Grammys 2022. However, they lost the award to Doja Cat feat SZA's 'Kiss Me More'.

The 2022 Grammys, which kicked off on Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, is being hosted by Trevor Noah for the second year in a row. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)