Ohio State Senate honours Vivek Agnihotri for The Kashmir Files

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-04-2022 07:15 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 07:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The Ohio State Senate has presented a citation to film director Vivek Agnihotri in recognition of his movie The Kashmir Files.

Ohio, State Senator Niraj Atani, said the citation honours Agnihotri for his work on The Kashmir Files, which “depict the genocide” of Kashmiri Pandits from their indigenous homeland.

Atani is the first Indian American and Hindu American State Senator in Ohio history.

“The writer and director of The Kashmir Files, you are deserving of high praise for you have a special gift that has, no doubt, brought joy to those with whom you have shared your talents,” says the citation, which is jointly signed by Senator Matt Huffman, president of the Ohio Senate and Atani.

“Indeed, you have sought to craft a film with universal appeal that speaks to a matter of great historical importance, the forced exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits and you can be justifiably proud of your accomplishments,” it says.

“Your inspiring vision and sophisticated artistry have enabled you to contribute something of precious and enduring value, and you can be assured that your creative talents are of enormous pride to your family and friends who have supported you along the way,” the citation says.

“It is our sincere hope that you will continue to find personal fulfilment while entertaining, enlightening and inspiring others with your craft,” said the Ohio State Senate Citation.

