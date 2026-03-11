Goa's Cyber Crackdown: Blocking Escort Websites to Protect State's Image
The Goa government has blocked 512 escort service websites to combat illegal online activities and protect the state's image. With strict monitoring by the Cyber Crime police, various measures have been implemented to prevent trafficking and exploitation, emphasizing the state's commitment to safety and law enforcement.
The Goa government has taken decisive action, blocking 512 escort service websites to curb illegal online activities damaging the state's reputation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced in the assembly.
The crackdown involves active surveillance by the Cyber Crime police, targeting websites promoting commercial sexual exploitation and trafficking.
According to Sawant, several cases have been registered under relevant laws with numerous arrests and rescues. Initiatives to trace missing children and enhance safety for women and children are also underway, including the establishment of help-desks and monitoring at key transit points.
