Left Menu

Goa's Cyber Crackdown: Blocking Escort Websites to Protect State's Image

The Goa government has blocked 512 escort service websites to combat illegal online activities and protect the state's image. With strict monitoring by the Cyber Crime police, various measures have been implemented to prevent trafficking and exploitation, emphasizing the state's commitment to safety and law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:04 IST
Goa's Cyber Crackdown: Blocking Escort Websites to Protect State's Image
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government has taken decisive action, blocking 512 escort service websites to curb illegal online activities damaging the state's reputation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced in the assembly.

The crackdown involves active surveillance by the Cyber Crime police, targeting websites promoting commercial sexual exploitation and trafficking.

According to Sawant, several cases have been registered under relevant laws with numerous arrests and rescues. Initiatives to trace missing children and enhance safety for women and children are also underway, including the establishment of help-desks and monitoring at key transit points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026