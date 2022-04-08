Left Menu

Angela Bassett joins Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix's fantasy feature 'Damsel'

Critically-acclaimed actor Angela Bassett has been tapped to star alongside Millie Bobby Brown in Netflixs upcoming fantasy movie Damsel.Oscar nominated filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo is directing the film from a script penned by Dan Mazeau. Brown is also serving as executive producer for PCMA Productions, alongside Mazeau, Zack Roth, Chris Castaldi and Sue Baden-Powell.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-04-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 11:22 IST
Angela Bassett joins Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix's fantasy feature 'Damsel'
Angela Bassett (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Critically-acclaimed actor Angela Bassett has been tapped to star alongside Millie Bobby Brown in Netflix's upcoming fantasy movie ''Damsel''.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Juan Carlos Fresnadillo is directing the film from a script penned by Dan Mazeau. According to Deadline, the story centers on a princess who is shocked to discover that she'll be sacrificed to the kingdom's sacred cave dragon, after being married to her prince charming. Bassett, who recently finished filming for Disney/Marvel's much-anticipated sequel, ''Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever'', will play essay the role of Lady Bayford, the stepmother to Brown's Elodie in ''Damsel''. Brown is also serving as executive producer for PCMA Productions, alongside Mazeau, Zack Roth, Chris Castaldi, and Sue Baden-Powell. Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum are the producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

