Rakshit Shetty's '777 Charlie' to release in June

The Malayalam version of 777 Charlie will be presented by actor Prithviraj Sukumarans banner Prithviraj Productions.Here is the reveal you have been waiting for 777Charlie in theatres from June 10th 2022, Sukumarans production house tweeted.Filmmaker Karthik Subbarajs production banner Stone Bench Films will present the movies Tamil version.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 13:45 IST
Rakshit Shetty and Sangeetha Sringeri-starrer ''777 Charlie'' will be released in cinemas on June 10, the makers announced on Sunday.

The Kannada adventure comedy drama film is directed by Kiranraj K. Produced by Shetty and G S Gupta under the banner of Paramvah Studios, ''777 Charlie'' also stars Raj B Shetty.

According to the official synopsis, the movie follows the ''endearing journey of a stray dog Charlie into the protagonist Dharama's life''.

''On this divine occasion of Rama Navami, we are elated to announce Dharma and Charlie's arrival. #777Charlie in cinemas from June 10th 2022,'' Shetty, known for the hit film ''Kirik Party'', tweeted. The Malayalam version of ''777 Charlie'' will be presented by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's banner Prithviraj Productions.

''Here is the 'reveal' you have been waiting for! Get ready to witness the concoction of love, laughter and friendship. #777Charlie in theatres from June 10th 2022,'' Sukumaran's production house tweeted.

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj's production banner Stone Bench Films will present the movie's Tamil version. ''777 Charlie'' went on floors in 2018 and wrapped production last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

