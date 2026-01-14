Northern India's Harsh Cold Wave Persists

Northern India persists under a severe cold wave, with temperatures plunging significantly below normal in Punjab, Haryana, Kashmir, and Rajasthan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) continues to issue alerts as conditions show no signs of relief.

While Delhi experienced a slight respite, Haryana and Punjab remain caught in biting cold, with drastically low night temperatures recorded. The IMD anticipates the cold wave to persist, issuing a yellow alert for cold wave conditions in the national capital.

In Kashmir, parts of the famous Dal Lake froze, marking the effects of 'Chilla-i-Kalan.' Similar frigid conditions hit parts of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan as locals brace for the prolonged weather disturbance.

(With inputs from agencies.)