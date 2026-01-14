Left Menu

Northern India's Harsh Cold Wave Persists

A severe cold wave continues to grip northern India, plunging temperatures in Punjab, Haryana, Kashmir, and Rajasthan far below normal. While Delhi sees slight relief, the India Meteorological Department warns of ongoing cold conditions. Key areas like Dal Lake and Himachal Pradesh remain particularly affected by the chilling weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:55 IST
Northern India's Harsh Cold Wave Persists
  • Country:
  • India

Northern India persists under a severe cold wave, with temperatures plunging significantly below normal in Punjab, Haryana, Kashmir, and Rajasthan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) continues to issue alerts as conditions show no signs of relief.

While Delhi experienced a slight respite, Haryana and Punjab remain caught in biting cold, with drastically low night temperatures recorded. The IMD anticipates the cold wave to persist, issuing a yellow alert for cold wave conditions in the national capital.

In Kashmir, parts of the famous Dal Lake froze, marking the effects of 'Chilla-i-Kalan.' Similar frigid conditions hit parts of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan as locals brace for the prolonged weather disturbance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Pimpri Chinchwad

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Two Sisters in Pimpri Chinchwad

 India
2
Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor Appointed as ITBP Director General

Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor Appointed as ITBP Director General

 India
3
TV Executive Jailed for Flouting Court Order

TV Executive Jailed for Flouting Court Order

 India
4
Britain Prepares for U.S. Strikes by Reducing Qatar Airbase Personnel

Britain Prepares for U.S. Strikes by Reducing Qatar Airbase Personnel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026