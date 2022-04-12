One Piece Chapter 1047: Momo to show astonishing courage to save Onigashima

The Japanese manga One Piece is a popular manga that's been running for two decades. The upcoming chapter One Piece Chapter 1047 will continue to depict the fight of Luffy, Straw Hat Pirate Captain and his allies, as described in the Wano arc.

In the last panel of One Piece, Kaidou realizes Luffy has awakened with his devil fruit and he can do anything he wants. While he asks Luffy who exactly he is, Joy Boy says he is going to be the King of the Pirates and beats him.

One Piece Chapter 1046 features Luffy's newest form with Lightning God Mode. Meanwhile, the castle engulfs in flame. Onigashima is burning because of Kanjuro's "Burning Hatred." Everyone panics on Onigashima Island. Thankfully, the fire is under control after Raizou uses his ninjutsu scroll, releases water from Zou and asks Jinbe to carry water everywhere.

While Yamato hurries Momonosuke downstairs, they discover that Kaidou is still breathing. Yamato says that he has reached high and his Flame Cloud might get vanish soon. Therefore, Momo have to build it stronger.

One Piece Chapter 1047 is another action-packed chapter to features Momonosuke showing his unexpected courage to prevent Onigashima from crashing into the Flower Capital while Luffy is continuing his fight against Kaidou.

It seems One Piece Chapter 1047 will not end of the epic battle on the roof of the Skull Dome, rather we will get more interesting twists and turns in the upcoming chapters before Luffy diminish the strongest creature in the world.

We could also get updates on Zunisha, who might play an important role to save Onigashima in One Piece Chapter 1047. As Momonosuke is the only one who can talk with the mysterious elephant Zunisha, he may want help from Zunisha to carry the floating island on his back. That could be the only way to save the island.

Luffy has now mastered gear 5 and his devil fruit awakening continues to provide interesting surprise attacks in the upcoming chapters.

One Piece Chapter 1047 will release after a week of hiatus on April 24, 2022. The raw scans would surface two or three days before its release. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

