PM Modi greets Sikhs on Khalsa Saajna Diwas

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 16:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people, especially Sikhs, on the occasion of Khalsa Saajna Diwas, which marks the anniversary of the beginning of Khalsa Panth.

Modi tweeted, ''Greetings to everyone, especially the Sikhs on the special occasion of Khalsa Saajna Diwas. The Khalsa Panth motivates countless people across the world. Inspired by it, Sikhs have distinguished themselves globally in diverse fields.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

