Ranbir Kapoor recreates 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge' moment, lifts Alia Bhatt in his arms during first media appearance

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Thursday tied the knot in what looked like a truly fairytale wedding.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-04-2022 22:21 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 22:21 IST
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Thursday tied the knot in what looked like a truly fairytale wedding. Ranbir lifted Alia in his arms as the duo made their first media appearance as husband and wife post their nuptials today.

The couple was dressed in white and gold shimmery attire from ace fashion designer Sabyasachi's collection. A few minutes before appearing in front of the media, Alia shared her official wedding pictures with Ranbir on her Instagram handle writing, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

The wedding was an intimate affair held at Ranbir's Bandra abode Vastu, and was attended by the couple's family members and close friends. The pre-wedding festivities including a special pooja and mehendi ceremony were conducted on Wednesday.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

