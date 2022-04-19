It's a wrap for Radhika Madan's 'Sanaa'

The shooting of Radhika Madan's 'Sanaa' has been completed. Helmed by Sudhanshu Saria, 'Sanaa' follows the story of a headstrong and ambitious girl (Radhika), waging an internal battle that is rooted in unhealed trauma.

Sharing her experience of working on the film, Radhika said, "Sanaa is by far the toughest character to let go off. She slowly seeps into your veins and before you know it she has already captured you. After a very long time, I have witnessed this magical, surreal energy on the set while performing. Sanaa will always be closest to my heart; it has completely changed me as a person and as an actor." Sudhanshu Saria, too, spoke about the film.

He shared, "I am so proud of what this team has been able to achieve and I'm overwhelmed by their artistry. The footage is magical and the burden is entirely on post-production now to honour their work and get a film to audiences that can stand the rest of time and be something that acts as a force of change in society." Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, and Shikha Talsania are also a part of 'Sanaa'. (ANI)

