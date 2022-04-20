Left Menu

Amul celebrates 'KGF Chapter 2' success in latest topical ad

Say Yash to it, the topical read, in a reference to the gold fields where the film is set.According to the makers, the Hindi version of the film alone has minted Rs 238 cr at the ticket window and is expected to surpass the Rs 250 cr mark by Wednesday.Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj, among others. KGF Chapter 1, the first part, was released in 2018.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 15:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amul has congratulated the makers of ''KGF: Chapter 2'' for its blockbuster success through its latest topical advertisement, featuring the pan India film's lead star Yash.

The multilingual actioner opened to bumper response at the box office on April 14, when it was released across the country in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

The official Twitter account of Amul posted the topical on its page on Tuesday, with the tagline: ''Period action blockbuster has massive box office success!'' The topical featured Yash as his character Rocky — an orphan who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine in the Kolar Gold Fields, a mining region in Karnataka — posing with his bike, holding a slice of bread smeared with Amul butter. ''Koolar mein gold rakho! Say Yash to it,'' the topical read, in a reference to the gold fields where the film is set.

According to the makers, the Hindi version of the film alone has minted Rs 238 cr at the ticket window and is expected to surpass the Rs 250 cr mark by Wednesday.

Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, ''KGF: Chapter 2'' also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Prakash Raj, among others. ''KGF: Chapter 1'', the first part, was released in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

