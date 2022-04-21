Is Vagabond Season 2 still on cards? Find out how the renewal was hinted several times earlier!

SBS TV aired the South Korean television series Vagabond from September 20 to November 23, 2019, with a total of 16 episodes, and Netflix broadcast it internationally. Now fans are ardently waiting for Vagabond Season 2, with the leads Lee Seung-gi and Bae Suzy.

Many viewers believe that Vagabond Season 2 is needed, as there are many unanswered questions to be solved. There were even predictions that Season 2 would reveal the names of all the culprits of the plane crash. We can also see a loving relationship between GoHae-ri and Cha Dal-gun.

Most of the South Korean series do not have a second season, as creators try to complete the story in one season. But Vagabond is different because its storyline remains incomplete at the end of season one. Although the K-drama Vagabond Season 2 is yet to be announced, but according to a production insider, the K-drama could return with a second season, which was reported many times by several media houses.

In fact, rumor has it that the production for Vagabond Season 2 has already begun secretly, however, nothing is official yet.

Moreover, at the end of Vagabond Season 1, Lee Seung-gi told to Alkpop, "When you watch the end of season 1, there's no way that the story just ends there, without season 2. When you watch American dramas, many of them end similarly, leaving you going, 'Huh?'. I think the possibility of season 2 depends on the viewers, and of course on business matters. If the opportunity arises, I would like to [work on season 2]."

The first season of Vagabond ends with Cha Hoon going on a field trip to Morocco. Before the plane takes off, he sends a video to his uncle. But Dal-gun watches a report of the same plane crash, which Cha Hoon has boarded. Later it was found that the B357 plane crash wasn't an accident but rather a planned incident. Cha Dal-gun gets help from Go Hae-ri, a covert operative for the National Intelligence Service. While the investigation gets deeper, they both fall in love.

It's really tough to tell the release time of Vagabond Season 2 as it is not officially renewed yet. If we get anything new on the K-drama, we'll surely let you know! Till then stay tuned!

