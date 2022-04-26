Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 predictions, release date & more!

Japanese manga Dragon Ball Super became highly popular and garnered mostly positive reviews. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 is the upcoming installment, and fans are eager to know how the conflict between Goku and Gas wraps up.

Readers have to wait a few more days, as the manga follows a monthly schedule. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 82 is scheduled to be released on May 20, 2022.

Though the fight between Bardock vs. Gas is over, Goku is still struggling to defeat Gas, and viewers can see a continuation of that story angle in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84. Fans will also see Goku learning the history of his father and finally defeating Gas.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83 features some flashback scenes from the Granolah the Survivor Arc, where an audio voice gave a warning to Granolah and suggested him to flee from the battle with Gas 40 years ago. He told them to stay alive. Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 will reveal how the fight between the villainous Gas and Goku's father Bardock unfolded forty years ago in Planet Cereal.

Earlier during the training, Goku learned how to be the master of the Ultra Instinct and acquire a higher level of power. Now it seems Goku can achieve what could be equivalent to the Angels' power. In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 83, Goku will discover a secret behind the hidden technique and all the stories of Bardock vs. Gas that remained undisclosed for the past 40 years.

The spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 are yet to be out. We will update you as soon as we get something new. The manga will be available in English and Spanish via web and mobile applications. Fans can follow VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms to read the chapters. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

