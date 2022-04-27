Korean drama 'Soundtrack #1' stars Park Hyung-sik-Han Soo-hee share special message with Indian fans

Popular South Korean stars Park Hyung-sik and Han Soo-hee urged their fans in India to watch their latest romantic drama ''Soundtrack #1'' in a special video message.

The story, about two childhood friends struggling with one-sided love, started streaming on Disney+Hotstar from Tuesday.

''Hello, fans in India. I'm Park Hyung-sik,'' the actor, known for his roles in popular dramas ''Strong Girl Bong-soon'', ''Suits'' and ''Happiness'', shared in the video message.

''Hi, I am Han Soo-hee,'' the ''My Name'' actor followed. ''Our new hit series Soundtrack#1 is streaming on Disney+Hotstar,'' the actors said.

Soo-hee said the music drama revolved around stories that ''everyone has experienced at least once'' and features music provided by the best artists in Korea. Hyung-sik said the drama ''conveys the one-sided love of a man and a woman who are struggling between friendship and love''.

''Don't miss out on the romantic chemistry between me and Hyung-sik,'' she added.

The series is helmed by celebrated director Kim Hee-won, who is best known for his Netflix series ''Vincenzo''. It is written for the screen by Ahn Sae-bom.

Set in modern-day Korea, the romantic series focues on the lives of two best friends, who have known each other for over 20 years. As they start living together for two weeks, love blossoms between the pair, threatening to either elevate or end their friendship forever.

The series is also available with Hindi dubs.

