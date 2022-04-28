Alejandro G Inarritu’s next movie ‘Bardo’ acquired by Netflix

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro G Inarritu’s latest feature film “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” has landed at the streaming service Netflix.

According to a press release by the streamer, the company plans to release the film in both theatres and on its platform later this year.

The film, which is currently in post-production, is Inarritu’s first feature since Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer “The Revenant” in 2015. It is also his first film to be shot in Mexico since his critically-acclaimed 2000 movie “Amores Perros”.

Penned by Inarritu and Nicolas Giacobone, who previously collaborated on the Oscar-winning script for “Birdman”, the movie is a “nostalgic comedy set against an epic personal journey”, as per the description shared by Netflix.

It chronicles the story of a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker, who returns home and works through an existential crisis as he grapples with his identity, familial relationships, the folly of his memories as well as the past of his country. He seeks answers in his past to reconcile who he is in the present.

The film features actors Daniel Gimenez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani in lead roles.

“Bardo” will enjoy a theatrical release on a global scale later this year including in Mexico as well as the US, Canada, UK, Italy, Spain, Germany, Argentina, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavia, the Netherlands, Japan, Korea and many more countries before debuting on Netflix.

''Alejandro is one of the greatest modern filmmakers and one of the leading visionaries in our industry. ‘Bardo’ is a cinematic experience that has inspired us to create a release strategy designed for the film to penetrate culture in the biggest and widest way,'' Netflix Head of Global Film Scott Stuber said.

''We will give film lovers everywhere the opportunity to experience the film through a global theatrical release and the film’s worldwide release on Netflix. Having known Alejandro for a long time, I am personally very excited to finally be able to work alongside him and to bring his film to a global audience,'' he added.

Inarritu, whose credits also includes “21 Grams”, “Babel” and “Biutiful”, had famously won three Academy Awards -- best picture, best director and best original screenplay – for 2014’s “Birdman or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance”.

For his 2015 movie “The Revenant”, the filmmaker had picked up his best director trophy, while lead star DiCaprio bagged his maiden best actor award.

