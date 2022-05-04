John Wick Chapter 4: Chad- Keanu duo is set to win ‘for a fourth time’, says Lionsgate chairman

Keanu Reeves has proved himself a serious-looking, professional hitman and assassin in all his previous John Wick movies. His acting skills in all these movies have severely been extolled by the global fans including other celebrities and his co-stars. While fans are waiting for the movie John Wick: Chapter 4, recently, the first look trailer of the star was unveiled at the recently-concluded CinemaCon 2022.

John Wick, the specialized assassin gets a new weapon this time! In the trailer, Keanu Reeves (John Wick) is using nunchucks to knock down his enemies. The trailer also depicts some interesting dialogue and action sequences from the upcoming movie.

The studio plans to release John Wick: Chapter 4 in March 2023. John Wick: Chapter 4 is again returning with the same team, including actor Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski. The movie brings back Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, and Laurence Fishburne, while also adding new cast members Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada, Bill Skarsgard, Shamier Anderson, and RinaSawayama.

Before bringing Reeves and Stahelski on stage in the CinemaCon, Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake said, "Chad, as you might know, was a stuntman first. It's rare that people go from driving off cliffs to sitting in the director's chair… Usually it's the other way around."

He added: "We'd worked with Chad on The Expendables back in 2010. He had the most unique perspective on stunts we'd ever seen. We placed a bet — that Chad's vision coupled with Keanu's singular screen presence would rewrite the action genre. And that bet paid off for everybody."

"Moviegoers told us that watching the first Wick was like seeing the genre evolve right before their eyes, with fight scenes crazier and somehow more real than anything they'd ever seen," Drake said.

Drake also added: "That's how John Wick became more than a beloved franchise — a singular experience and a cultural phenomenon. An original story with no pre-existing fanbase that made it to the big screen, bringing audiences rushing back to the theater for a fourth time." [Source: Deadline]

According to Variety, Lionsgate has high hopes for the fourth sequel considering each chapter in the franchise has outgrossed its predecessor. The original "John Wick" grossed $86 million worldwide in 2014 followed by $171.5 million for "John Wick: Chapter 2" in 2017 and $327.3 million for "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum" in 2019.

Lionsgate also has in the works a "John Wick" spinoff called "Ballerina" starring Ana de Armas. John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to hit the theaters on March 24, 2023.

