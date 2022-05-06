Steven Knight is preparing for BBC’s new show (Can we still expect a Peaky Blinders spinoff?)

The much-acclaimed BBC drama, Peaky Blinders concluded with Season 6 on April 3, 2022, after running for almost a decade. The Steven Knight-created British gangster drama dropped its finale just about a month ago, and fans are already curious about the Peaky Blinders feature film.

Now, Steven Knight confirmed that he would enter a new contract with BBC for a new show called 'Two Tone" (working title). Meanwhile, he also told earlier that Peaky Blinders story will happen for the big screen.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Steven Knight said, "We're going to end the series as it is at the moment, but we're going to do the movie, which we'll shoot in 18 months' time, maybe a little bit longer."

That's not all, though: there are further plans to make spin-offs that "will be part of the same universe."

Two Tone will contain six seasons and is set to begin production later this year. Like Peaky Blinders, the new series is also set in Birmingham, England, and focuses on an extended family and four young people who are drawn to the music genre in the 1970s and early 1980s.

"This is a project that's literally very close to home and I'm developing characters and themes that are set in the early '80s but hopefully are very contemporary," Knight said (via RadioTimes). "Of course, the soundtrack will be sensational."

Ben Irving, acting director of BBC Drama, added: "Steven has taken his knowledge of this time and place and used it to weave a brilliantly original and characterful drama, set against the musical backdrop of ska and two-tone. We are thrilled to be able to bring this unique piece to viewers on the BBC."

Knight is getting busy with BBC's Two Tone and more projects like Charles Dickens' "Great Expectations" and Ben Macintyre's "SAS: Rogue Heroes." Now the question arises: Will there be a Peaky Blinders Spinoff? We have to wait to get the answer.

