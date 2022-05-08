Left Menu

Dennis Waterman, star of British TV show 'Minder', dies aged 74

Waterman, who started acting as a child, became a household name playing Detective Sergeant George Carter in police series "The Sweeney" in the 1970s, followed by the role of Terry McCann in the hit comedy-drama "Minder" for a decade from 1979. "We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis passed away very peacefully in hospital in Spain," his family said in the statement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-05-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 21:34 IST
Dennis Waterman, a British actor famous for his roles in TV shows "The Sweeney", "Minder" and "New Tricks", has died, his family said in a statement reported by media on Sunday. Waterman, who started acting as a child, became a household name playing Detective Sergeant George Carter in police series "The Sweeney" in the 1970s, followed by the role of Terry McCann in the hit comedy-drama "Minder" for a decade from 1979.

"We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis passed away very peacefully in hospital in Spain," his family said in the statement. Waterman was 74.

