Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan gives his blessings to grandson Agastya on his debut in Bollywood

Agastya Nanda is all set to carry his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan's legacy forward. He is making his foray into the Indian film industry with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-05-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 18:06 IST
Amitabh Bachchan gives his blessings to grandson Agastya on his debut in Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan and his grandson Agastya Nanda (Image source: Twitter)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Agastya Nanda is all set to carry his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan's legacy forward. He is making his foray into the Indian film industry with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'. As the first look of Agastya from the film was unveiled on Saturday, Amitabh, in no time, took to his Instagram account to wish his grandson luck.

"Another SONrise .. my GrandSON ..all the blessings Agastya .. love you," Big B wrote. Agastya's sister Navya Nanda also gave a shout out on the special day.

Taking to Instagram Story, Navya shared a snapshot featuring Agastya and wrote, "Hey Junior, this is your moment. Don't let anyone take it away from you. Love you. So much pride." 'The Archies' also marks the acting debut of Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi, and Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Archie comics, which feature teenage characters named Archie Andrews, Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Reggie Mantle and Sabrina Spellman, have seen several adaptations over the years. The Indian adaptation will be out on Netflix in 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

Jamia Millia extends application deadline for UG, PG admissions to May 25

India
2
Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

Nidhi Chibber appointed CBSE chairperson

 India
3
15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

15-year-old girl kidnapped, gang-raped in car in Ranchi

 India
4
JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

JK Paper Q4 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 170 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022