Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Disney reconsidering Johnny Depp? Here’s what Bruckheimer says!

Both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are facing a career slump. Every day the defamation trial makes big news. Johnny Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard, will return to the witness stand on Monday in a defamation trial filled with detailed allegations of physical and emotional abuse from both sides.

The ongoing legal battle has given several heated updates since the defamation trial began in Virginia. However, thanks to the petition to get Johnny Depp back into Pirates of the Caribbean 6, fans are expecting to see his return to big screens soon.

It was reported earlier that Disney is no longer interested in having Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, even for a cameo. Now once again the news created waves on the internet that Disney is rethinking bringing back Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer revealed in an interview, that two screenplays are being worked on - one with Johnny Depp and another sans. The 78 years old producer talked about Depp's taking part in the sixth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. He said, "Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided."

In 2020, it was reported that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 was in development and would feature a mostly female cast led by Margot Robbie.

In an interview with The Times, Bruckheimer confirmed that the next Pirates of the Caribbean film was still in active development at Disney. "Yes. We're talking to Margot Robbie. We are developing two Pirates scripts -- one with her, one without," the producer said. When asked if Depp's character Jack Sparrow was in either script, Bruckheimer responded, "Not at this point[, but] the future is yet to be decided."

But currently, Depp is not so interested to return as Jack Sparrow but he originally wants to keep playing the character until the franchise ended. He said, "My feeling was that these characters should be able to have their proper goodbye," Depp said during his testimony. "There's a way to end a franchise like that… I planned on continuing until it was time to stop."

Back to April 16, 2021, the Spanish-language daily newspaper El País asked Johnny Depp if he misses playing Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

Johnny Depp stated: "No, I don't miss it, because I have it every day, I always carry it with me, I travel with Captain Jack in my suitcase. I belong to Jack Sparrow and he is loyal to me."

Explaining the reason for carrying the Captain Jack apparel with him, the Pirates of the Caribbean star said that he always wants to keep himself ready for kids who might want to see him as Captain Jack. The actor has a track record of entertaining children as Captain Jack.

On his exit from Pirates of the Caribbean 6, a petition titled "We want JOHNNY DEPP back as CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW" was launched which is still active on Change.org, urging Disney to reconsider Johnny Depp's returning. Another petition titled: "Justice For Johnny Depp" has recently started as a result of the ongoing trial that has accumulated more than 6,75,401 signatures to date.

Johnny Depp has always been a big reason for the success of Pirates of the Caribbean's previous movies. Depp's fans are again seeing new lights to see their beloved hero in the antihero role. The return of Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is yet to be confirmed.

