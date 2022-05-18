Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84: Battle between the Z-Fighters & Gas is close to finale!

The release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 is around the corner. In the previous chapter, the manga covered the Granolah The Survivor Arc, which shifted the story's focus on Bardock. In the chapter, Goku comes to know how Son's father took down Gas of the Heeters.

According to the spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84, both Vegeta and Goku are about to get some new armor.

The Japanese manga Dragon Ball Super official page gives a limited-time sneak peek of Chapter 84, which is set to be published in V Jump's super-sized July edition on Wednesday, May 20th, in Japan!

Back in Dragon Ball Super chapter 83, we finally learned what really happened during Bardock and Gas' duel forty years ago. When the furious battle between the two reached critical mass, Bardock was able to push past his limits and defeat Gas with an incredible blast! Bardock emerged victoriously and lived to fight another day!!

While in present, the time has come for Goku and Vegeta to carry on the torch of Bardock's burning will! Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 is titled "Pride of the Warrior Race!"

It seems The Survivor Arc is close to its finale with the battle between the Z-Fighters and Gas. Goku is still struggling to defeat Gas, and viewers can see a continuation of that story angle in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84. Fans may also see Goku finally learning how his father finally defeated Gas.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 Drafts (2/2). #DBSpoilers Title: Pride of the Warrior Race! pic.twitter.com/qd9vr6xFJm — Hype (@DbsHype) May 13, 2022

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 84 is scheduled to be released on May 20, 2022. The manga will be available in English and Spanish via web and mobile applications. Fans can follow VIZ media, MangaPlus, and Shonen Jump's official websites and platforms to read the chapters. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

