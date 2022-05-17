One Piece Chapter 1050 spoilers: Luffy might get kidnapped by World Government

One Piece is one of the most popular manga. Currently, the manga has taken a captivating turn, and fans are at the edge of their seats since Luffy and Kaido unleash their powers - Luffy's Gomu Gomu no Bajrang Gun and Kaido's Flame Bagua clash.

As the manga is approaching the final moments of the Onigashima raid, it seems more interesting rounds are still left between the duos. One Piece Chapter 1050 might showcase the start of the second half of the Wano Arc.

In the fight, Kaido might get fainted while turning into his human form. The citizens of Flower Capital are surprised to see his condition in One Piece Chapter 1050. Meanwhile, Luffy's body also fell somewhere else in the Flower Capital. He is also in an unconscious state and he suffers severe burns from clashing with Kaido's fire dragon earlier.

It seems the Straw Hat Pirate captain has reached his limit of Gear 5th and the energy is running out.

According to One Piece Chapter 1050 spoilers, Luffy is helpless and will most likely be kidnapped and taken away by the World Government.

Chapter 1050 will also showcase the looks of Luffy after he has returned to his original form, but he is still injured from the burning by Kaido's flame.

There could be a little twist in the story when it will be seen a CPO Agent still survives. He is reporting all the incidents that happened in Onigashima to the Gorosei. The CP0 agent described how Kaido had been defeated with Luffy's skills.

Hopefully, the upcoming chapter will also plot on the Gorosei, the Five Star Elders. Gorousei are discussing how to catch Luffy. Seemingly, they will plan to kidnap Luffy.

Among all, one best part is that Momonosuke has safely shifted Onigashima. Now the people of Wano are waiting for the results of the fight that ultimately Kaido has been defeated.

One Piece Chapter 1050 will also give updates on the final condition of the Yonko who had landed at high speed at the Flower Capital.

These are some of the spoilers and theories about the storyline. Of course, you can wait for the raw scans of One Piece 1050, which will surface two or three days before its release.

One Piece Chapter 1050 will release on May 22, 2022. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

