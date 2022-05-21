Heartstopper Seasons 2 & 3 renewal confirmed: Find out more details!

The LGBTQ teen drama Heartstopper has been renewed for Season 2 and Season 3. Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, Heartstopped is a popular television series. The series has already developed a cult following for itself, thanks to its captivating storyline that depicts a love story between schoolboys Nick and Charlie.

After its release on 22 April 2022, it gained instant popularity and was declared one of the top 10 English series on Netflix in just two days. It was critically acclaimed for its tone and pacing, as well as its realistic representation of the LGBT community.

Oseman previously told Metro.UK that ideally there will be four seasons. "It would probably be four seasons to cover the full story. I haven't done any in-detail planning or anything, but it's quite easy to divide up the books into seasons, so four I think would do it."

Heartstopper creator and writer Alice Oseman recently made a special announcement: "We were overjoyed with the global reaction to Heartstopper and can't wait to continue the story with two more seasons. Watch this space!"

Alice Oseman said in Tudum: "I hope that it just makes people smile and brightens their day — but I also hope that it inspires, particularly, young queer people to believe that they can find happiness and find romance and find friendship."

Heartstopper Season 1 covers Nick and Charlie's friendship blossoms into the most wholesome relationship, as they make snow angels and kiss in the rain. Viewers are also introduced to their friends Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao), and school lesbian icons Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell).

The cast list for Heartstopper Season 2 is yet to confirm, but here are some of the cast members who are expected to return:

Joe Locke (as Charlie Spring), Kit Connor (Nick Nelson), Olivia Colman (Sarah Nelson), William Gao (Tao Xu), Yasmin Finney (Elle Argent), Corinna Brown (Tara Jones), Kizzy Edgell (Darcy Olsson), Sebastian Croft (Ben Hope), Cormac Hyde-Corrin (Harry Greene), Rhea Norwood (Imogen Heaney), Tobie Donovan (Isaac Henderson), Jenny Walser(Tori Spring), Fisayo Akinade (MrAjayi), Chetna Pandya (Coach Singh) and Alan Turkington (Mr Lange).

The release date for Heartstopper Season 2 is not yet revealed. Stay tuned to get more information!

Also Read: 'Into the Night' Season 3: Current status and what to expect