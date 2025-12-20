Left Menu

DMK Criticizes VB-G RAM G Scheme: A Controversial Overhaul of Rural Employment

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK criticizes the BJP-led Centre's new VB-G RAM G Bill, arguing that while Mahatma Gandhi's name removal is a concern, the primary issue is the undermining of the scheme's goals. The DMK lists reasons for opposing the rural employment guarantee legislation, including federalism concerns and inadequate job provisions.

In a sharp critique of the BJP-led Centre, Tamil Nadu's ruling party, DMK, has voiced strong objections against the newly passed VB-G RAM G Bill, primarily spotlighting its departure from the original objectives of the previous scheme it seeks to replace.

The DMK asserts that the real issue extends beyond the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the rural employment guarantee scheme. The party claims that the new Bill lacks job provision assurances and facilitates potential termination of the program, undermining state autonomy and federal principles.

The editorial in DMK's mouthpiece 'Murasoli' highlights concerns over the Bill's 60:40 cost-sharing ratio between the Centre and states, potential misuse of poverty indices, and inadequate compensation guarantees. This legislation, the DMK argues, compromises the rights established under the previous law and could fail to deliver on its promise of 125 days of employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

