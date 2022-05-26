One Piece Chapter 1050 spoilers out: Onigashima Raid might end & Luffy could be a winner!

One of the anticipated chapters of the Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1050 is returning after the break. Fans are excited about the twist and turns that are happening in the last few chapters and are eager to know more in the upcoming chapters, thanks to Eiichiro Oda for presenting captivating plotlines.

The initial spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1050 are out, which shows an interesting storyline where Luffy seems to have finally gotten to Kaido. It seems the Onigashima Raid might just come to an end.

In One Piece Chapter, 1050 Luffy's Bajang Gun is revealed to be very powerful. The Straw Hat brought the Emperor to his knees. Chapter 1050 of One Piece portrays Luffy crowning the winner in front of everyone.

Nekomamushi will announce Luffy's victory to all of Onigashima, informally suggesting that he be the true victor.

One Piece Chapter 1050 will also showcase some Toko and Yasuie's flashbacks from the past where fans will learn that Yausie ate the SMILE Fruit that Toko has eaten because he wants to smile together.

Momonosuke, still in dragon form, tells Zunesha that Wano's borders will eventually be opened, but not right now. He then lands in the Flower Capital and transforms back into his adult human form, which can't be seen due to the smoke from the transformation.

Hiyori and the Red Scabbards appear from the smoke, with Denjiro announcing that he presents the new Shogun of Wano, who is presumably Momonosuke.

One Piece Chapter 1050 will release on May 29, 2022. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay connected to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

