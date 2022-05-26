Left Menu

Indian-origin man jailed for accepting bribe at Shell’s Singapore refinery

An Indian-origin man was among three surveyors who were jailed for four to eight months on Thursday by a Singapore court for accepting bribes to cover up the unauthorised transfer of marine gas to vessels that were supplied to oil giant Shell.Anand Omprekas, 39, along with Malay origin Noruliman Bakti, 40 and Muhammad Khairul Asri Mohamad Hanafiah, 38, pleaded guilty to corruption, having each received between USD 6,000 and USD 25,000 in bribes.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 18:35 IST
Indian-origin man jailed for accepting bribe at Shell’s Singapore refinery
  • Country:
  • Singapore

An Indian-origin man was among three surveyors who were jailed for four to eight months on Thursday by a Singapore court for accepting bribes to cover up the unauthorised transfer of marine gas to vessels that were supplied to oil giant Shell.

Anand Omprekas, 39, along with Malay origin Noruliman Bakti, 40 and Muhammad Khairul Asri Mohamad Hanafiah, 38, pleaded guilty to corruption, having each received between USD 6,000 and USD 25,000 in bribes. Another surveyor who appeared in court, Erwin Suhardi Jamaluddin, 38, is accused of receiving USD 10,000 in bribes, and will return to court in July, reported The Straits Times. They were among 12 surveyors who had been charged on April 14 for allegedly accepting bribes from Shell employees Juandi Pungot, Muzaffar Ali Khan Muhamad Akram and Richard Goh Chee Keong. The 12 are accused of accepting bribes of nearly SGD 300,000 in total between 2014 and 2017. Most of their cases are pending. The misappropriation of gas oil began as early as 2007, when Juandi - one of the key masterminds in the heist - profited off siphoned gas that was sold at lower prices. The syndicate used bribes and various methods to evade detection for years, leveraging their combined knowledge of Shell's internal systems. Juandi was on March 31 jailed for 29 years for his role in masterminding the misappropriation of more than 200,000 tonnes of gas oil worth SGD 128 million. This is one of the longest prison sentences for a commercial crime, according to the Singapore daily. At least 26 people have been hauled to court over this conspiracy, which was first noticed by Shell in 2015 when it observed significant unidentified oil loss at Pulau (island) Bukom. The maximum penalty for a corruption offence is a SGD 100,000 fine and five years' jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022