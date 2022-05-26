Work Later, Drink Now Season 2: Lee Sun Bin opens up on plot & release date!

TVING's original series Work Later, Drink Now was released on October 22, 2021, and dropped its finale on Nov 26, 2021. The series again starts airing on the television network tvN on February 3, 2022.

Moreover, Work Later, Drink Now was South Korea's first web series to get a chance to be screened at a Cannes International Series Festival. The series was shown at the recently concluded 2022 Cannes International Series Festival.

Since its release, Work Later, Drink Now has become one of the most popular K-dramas. The series has gained huge popularity just after releasing a few episodes. On December 15, 2021, TVING confirmed Work Later, Drink Now Season 2 is happening and the South Korean drama will return with all the main cast of the first season.

Rather the makers are in plan to renew the series for the third season. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the series stars Lee Sun Bin spoke openly about their hit web series, what will be explored in Work Later, Drink Now Season 2, their characters' respective love interests and more.

While talking about the characters, Lee Sun Bin said, "We really want to talk about it as well. But we don't know much either. The three main characters' friendship is loved so we think parts displaying new sides of the friendship would definitely be focused on."

Describing the complicated relationship between Ahn So Hee and Kang Book Goo, the actress answered laughing, "It's a secret. To be honest, I'm also very curious about it. After the last season ended in that way with Choi Siwon, I want to know what happens next."

Lee Sun Bin also hinted at the return of Mr. Nice Paper in Work Later, Drink Now Season 2. In the last episodes of the K-drama, Mr. Nice Paper (Yoon Shi Yoon) is introduced.

I don't know at the moment but I think they might meet again in Season 2. I'm looking forward to it myself. But since nothing is decided, I wonder if that person would be shocked looking at this interview. *both laugh* Nothing is decided for now.

The web drama is based on a webtoon written by MikKkang titled Sooldo Girl. Directed by Kim Jung Shik, the show revolves around the lives of three women who make it a point to have drinks after getting off work.

Like the first season, Work Later, Drink Now Season 2 will return with a 'relatable and heartwarming' plot of the longtime friends and drinking partners and their excellent chemistry.

No specific release date for the series is yet to be announced but it seems Work Later Drink Now Season 2 will release later this year. As per the conversation of SK Pop with Lee Sun Bin the series might arrive "in the second half of this year."

"Thanks to the success of 'Work Later, Drink Now', I am receiving many offers for future projects. I hope to take on many new challenges soon. As for 'Work Later, Drink Now' season 2, you'll be able to catch it in the second half of this year."

