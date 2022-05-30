Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187’s release date pushed back!

The manga Jujutsu Kaisen has already covered 180 chapters, and its popularity is still on the upsurge. The upcoming installment is Chapter 187 which will feature the next level of the culling game. The epic battle between Hakari and Kashimo has started.

As the manga is approaching the climax of the Sendai Colony arc, fans can expect a captivating plotline, with lots of nail-biting moments. Meanwhile, the creators revealed that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 will be delayed for one week.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 was originally set to be featured in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #27. However, according to Epic Stream, new updates from the makers confirm that the chapter will be published in Issue #28 next month.

Although the reason for the delay was not revealed, it seems the delay is due to the creator GegeAkutami's health issues.

Unfortunately, fans have to wait for a week to know about the next stages of the fight. In the battle between the duo, both fighters got accustomed with each other's power, and Hakari understood that Kashimo was one of the two people with 100 points that Megumi filled him with.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 could show the end of the fight between Hakari and Kashimo.

The chapter will reveal that the music that was playing since Hakari's appearance is the signature melody of Private Pure Love Train. Hakari cannot use the Reverse Cursed Technique, but he can rebuild his body after every danger, using The Infinite Cursed Energy. This makes him immortal during that time.

Since the Cursed Energy renews the Cursed Technique, Hakari can cast to choose many Domain extensions as he wants, as long as he keeps hitting the Jackpot.

The Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 187 is scheduled to be released on Sunday, June 10, 2022. Fans can read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 184 and other chapters for free when it comes on the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

