One Piece Chapter 1051 spoilers out: Yamato & Kuzuki Oden will join Straw Hats

Wano residents are happy that Luffy became the winner. They are in the festive mood. Samurai cries happily after the defeat of Kaido and Big Mom. Orochi is no longer the ruler of Wano country. But it's still not clear whether the villains are alive or dead.

That is part of the reason fans are waiting for One Piece Chapter 1051. In the upcoming chapter, Momonosuke is going to be a very busy person, while Kozuki clan will finally rebuild their homeland. Yamato will also follow in the footsteps of her idol Kozuki Oden. We can still expect some more twists in the story.

(Spoilers alert! This article might contain spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1051)

The most vital part fans are waiting to know is about Yamato. During the Onigashima Raid, Yamato made it clear that she wanted to join the Straw Hats.

One Piece Chapter 1051 spoilers

Several unofficial spoilers are doing the rounds on the internet. Some predict One Piece Chapter 1051 might show the adult form of Momonoshuke. Zunisha might accept a request from Momo. Yamato could meet Luffy's crew, and a new Wanokuni shogun could be introduced.

"Yamato tells the crew that she, Kozuki Oden, will join them on their ship, some of the members are happy about it and some are shocked."

#ONEPIECE1051 #Spoilers My predictions for chapter 1051 :- See Momo's adult form- Yamato meets Luffy's crew- Zunisha accepts a request from Momo- Introducing the new Wano kuni shogun- Luffy is with Momo in the capital pic.twitter.com/LPts0Mthqz — Epicop (@Epicopboy) May 30, 2022

The Red Scabbards are sure that Kurozumi Orochi will no longer rule the country. The Kozuki family can finally move on from this 20-year nightmare. One Piece Chapter 1051 will show the next step of Momonoshuke. He might rebuild the country.

"Momonosuke gives a speech to all of Wano... Momo became Shogun in this chapter"

One Piece Chapter 1051 spoilers are already out on Reddit, and fans are excited to speculate the upcoming chapters. Here are more details about the upcoming chapter:

"Chapter Title: The Shogun of Wano, Kozuki Momonosuke

Cover: Germa's Escape

This chapter is a continuation of the previous one.

Momonosuke gives a speech to all of Wano.

Momo becomes Shogun in this chapter.

A short flashback of Tama, where we find out that her power only lasts for a month.

Yamato tells the crew that she, Kozuki Oden, will join them on their ship.

Some of the members are happy about this and others were shocked."

One Piece Chapter 1051 might also provide readers a brief flashback of Tama. We last read about tama a month back. Currently, the Beast Pirates are under her control.

One Piece Chapter 1051 will release on June 5, 2022. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

