Alice in Borderland Season 2: Current status, release date & plot

Since Netflix released Alice in Borderland, a manga based on a Japanese science fiction thriller drama, fans have nothing but praise for it. Based on Haro Aso's manga of the same name, Alice in Borderland was first released on Netflix in 2020. Fans will see Alice in Borderland Season 2 soon.

Netflix shared via its official Twitter handle that the filming for Alice in Borderland Season 2 was wrapped up, and the streamer has already officially revealed the cast of the anticipated new season of the acclaimed series. The 10 characters who survived in the first season will face bigger and more difficult challenges in Alice in Borderland Season 2.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 release date

In November 2021, Netflix confirmed that the second run of the sc-fi is set to be released in December 2022, exactly two years after the first season was dropped.

According to a casting call for extras put out by Robot Communications Inc., the production company behind Alice in Borderland, the drama was shot in multiple locations across japan including "Kanto area, Toyama, Hyogo, Fukuoka, Aichi, Osaka [and] Wakayama." As the filming has wrapped up, we could get a sneak peak or a trailer soon.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 plot

Alice in Borderland, introduced allies who are trapped in an abandoned Tokyo where they are forced to compete in card games. After surviving their first game, players receive "visas", which are extended further upon successful completion of more card games. If the visas expire, the individuals are executed by red lasers being shot from the sky.

Alice in Borderland Season 1 ends by showing a flashback. Momoka wanders through the empty city with her friend Asahi, recording videos over the phone. In the present, Arisu confronts Aguni, who tells the rest of the group that he is "the witch," but that his victim was not Momoka but his best friend Hatter, who shot him in self-defense. Meanwhile, Arisu replies that the witch is Momoka, instead of Aguni.

As Aguni attempts to kill Niragi, who is still determined to kill everyone, the remaining players throw Momoka into the bonfire, winning the game. As the survivors leave the burning hotel, Chishiya collects the final card. The next day, Arisu and Usagi watch several videos recorded by Asahi, who had committed suicide during the game. The video revealed that Asahi and Momoka are dealers, for the players who organize games to extend their visas.

Another clip reveals that the duo visited an underground lair filled with gamemasters. Arisu and Usagi manage to locate the lair, only finding a pile of executed gamemasters.

Chishiya and Kuina said that the gamemasters are also the players. In the last scene, fans saw a woman named Mira who introduced a new set of games to collect face cards.

Alice in Borderland Season 2 will clear all the loose ends left in the first season. Fans will surely get to know the identity of Mira. The mysterious woman is probably the Game Master.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Japanese thriller series.