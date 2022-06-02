PM Modi calls up Ilaiyaraaja to wish him on birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called up iconic music composer Ilaiyaraaja to wish him on his birthday, official sources said. Ilaiyaraaja, who has composed music mostly for Tamil films, has turned 79.

Admired for his fusion of western touch with traditional Indian music, he has been behind some of the most memorable and pioneering film works.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)