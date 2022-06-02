Left Menu

PM Modi calls up Ilaiyaraaja to wish him on birthday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 17:39 IST
PM Modi calls up Ilaiyaraaja to wish him on birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Phto) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called up iconic music composer Ilaiyaraaja to wish him on his birthday, official sources said. Ilaiyaraaja, who has composed music mostly for Tamil films, has turned 79.

Admired for his fusion of western touch with traditional Indian music, he has been behind some of the most memorable and pioneering film works.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022