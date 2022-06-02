Left Menu

Reaction to Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-06-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 18:25 IST
Queen Elizabeth (Image Source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
World leaders congratulated Queen Elizabeth on her record-breaking 70 years on the throne on Thursday, the first of four days of nationwide celebrations in Britain to commemorate her reign. Here are some of the messages:

U.S. PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN "Jill and I wish Your Majesty a joyful Platinum Jubilee celebration. On behalf of the United States, congratulations to Queen Elizabeth II on an unprecedented 70 years of service to the UK and Commonwealth and thank you for your friendship to the American people."

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL MACRON "Your Majesty, it is my privilege to extend to You, on behalf of the French people, my heartfelt congratulations on Your Platinum Jubilee."

POPE FRANCIS "On the joyful occasion of Your Majesty's birthday, and as you celebrate this Platinum Jubilee year, I send cordial greetings and good wishes, together with the renewed assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will bestow on you, the members of the Royal family and all the people of the national blessings of unity, prosperity, and peace."

