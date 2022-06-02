TN CM condoles freedom fighter Anjalai Ponnusamy's demise

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the demise of freedom fighter and veteran of Indian National Army (INA) Anjalai Ponnusamy in Malaysia.

She had died at the age of 102 at Sentul in Malaysia on Tuesday.

Anjalai had joined the Rani of Jhansi Regiment, the women's unit of the INA, during the second World War and fought for India's freedom from the British, he said.

''Though she was not born and raised in India, she joined Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's INA a young age of 21, and fought during a challenging time, for the independence of India,'' the CM said.

She witnessed both India and Malaysia obtain freedom in 1947 and 1957, respectively, and led a full contended life, he said in a statement here.

''The sacrifices of Anjalai Ponnusamy Ammal, who was an epitome of bravery, determination and dauntlessness, will be an ideal role model for women and she would occupy an ineffaceable space in India's freedom struggle,'' the Chief Minister said.

