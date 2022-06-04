Dermot Mulroney to work in 'Scream' sequel

American actor Dermot Mulroney is geared up to work in the latest horror-slasher movie franchise 'Scream'. The latest sequel to the 'Scream' franchise will be jointly produced by Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures. Although the plot of the next 'Scream' sequel is kept under tight wraps, it has been revealed that Mulroney will be seen in the character of a cop, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Another information by the Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures denotes that the 6th sequel "continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter." The next instalment in the franchise would commence shooting from the next month of summer. Actors, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega would be returning in the sixth sequel to come at a face-off with the slasher, popularly known as 'Ghostface'.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, actor Hayden Panettiere, who featured in the 2011 Scream 4 franchise would also be coming back in the sixth instalment, reprising her character. Guy Busick and James Vanderbilt, would be the writers of the sequel while Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, would return as directors of the film. William Sherak and Paul Neinstein from the production compnay Project X Entertainment, would claim the seat of producers in the sixth sequel.

Previously, 'Scream 5' which released on January 14 this year, grossed over USD 81 million domestically and gathered USD 140 million worldwide, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Dermot Mulroney is best known for his roles in Hollywood's romantic-drama movies. His character in the film 'My Best Friend's Wedding' opposite actor Julia Roberts garnered a lot of praise. Dermot was also seen in several notable movies like 'Zodiac', 'Insidious: Chapter 3', and 'The Family Stone' to name a few. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)