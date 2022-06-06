Mirzapur Season 3 updates: Kaleen Bhaiya & Madhuri to take revenge for Munna’s death!

Amazon Prime Video's Indian crime thriller Mirzapur ran successfully for two seasons, and now fans waiting for the third season. The second season ends on several cliffhangers, which are likely to be squared away in Mirzapur Season 3.

Amazon Prime Video announced Mirzapur Season 3's renewal on November 12, 2020. The performances of the cast members (particularly PankajTripathi's) were highly praised by viewers and critics alike. It eventually became the most popular web series in India, followed by Sacred Games.

Recently, the series actor Ali Fazal (plays Guddu Pandit) shared a picture of himself from the show on Instagram with a caption that signified he was soon beginning work on the show. The post saw excited reactions from fans, who have been waiting for it since 2020.

In the caption he wrote, "And the time begins! Prep, rehearsals, readings. Bring it on. Laathilakkadnahi, abneeche se jooteaurupar se bandookein fire hongi.Lagaohaathkamaaokantaap! Gudduaarahehaiapneaap (Guddu is coming)."

According to some sources, Mirzapur Season 3 will have more violence as compared to seasons 2 and 3. The loose ends will also be filled up in the imminent third season. Guddu and Golu attack Kaleen (Pankaj Tripathi) and Munna (Divyenndu) at the cremation ground while Sharad is watching.

Finally, Guddu and Golu take Revenge on Munna and badly wounded Kaleen bhaiya. While Guddu fights with Sharad's men, Sharad escapes with Kaleen bhaiya. In the post-credits, it was seen that actually, it was Shatrughan who is alive and posed as Bharat. And Guddu finally sits on the throne of Mirzapur.

Mirzapur Season 3 will surely show Kaleen Bhaiya taking revenge for losing his son. The upcoming season can show a unification of Kaleen Bhaiya and SharadShukla (Anjum Sharma) and raging a violent fight against Golu and Guddu.

After Munna's death, Madhuri (IshaTalwar) became the new CM who returns to her life as a widow. As a CM, she will be seen as one of the most powerful persons in the upcoming season. Many viewers are expecting her to see utilizing her power to take revenge for her husband's death. Mirzapur Season 3 would also focus on whether Munna's widow will start her life with a new partner.

Mirzapur Season 3 is yet to get a release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Indian web series.

