Parsi theatre style play 'Mashriqi Hoor' to be performed on June 11 in capital

''Mashriqi Hoor'', a Parsi theatre style play depicting the life of a woman and her loyalty towards the poor, will be staged here at the Shri Ram Centre on June 11.

Directed by Parsi theatre veteran Zafar Sanjari, the play, performed in a mix of Hindi and Urdu languages, is a tale of victory of good over evil. It is presented by Delhi-based Black Pearl Arts in collaboration with Parzor Foundation.

''In 1976, after the closure of the last Parsi theatre group, I came to Mandi House and has witnessed the changes that Parsi style form had gone through. With few other popular modes of entertainment, it became rather challenging for the Parsi theatre artists to hold the audience,'' said Sanjari in a statement. ''Institutions like the National School of Drama have greatly favoured the style along with associations like Black Pearl Arts & Parzor Foundation should be applauded for their effort in promoting the style and making people aware about the same,'' he added.

''Mashriqi Hoor'' revolves around the titular protagonist, also known as Hamida, who belongs to a tribe which loots the rich, and later distributes it among the poor people.

Now, the princess of the kingdom is adamant on catching the looters, but it won't be easy as Hoor won't stop working for the betterment of people for the sake of whom she even sacrificed the love of her life.

According to organisers, the play showcases the essence of love, tragedy, and drama genre.

''At Black Pearl Arts, we believe that every aspect of theatre is crucial and especially, its representation in the right form is very much needed. We aspire to provide minute details of every aspect of theatre, which is what the new generation expects,'' said Amul Sagar Nath, director of Black Pearl Arts, who plans to showcase more such shows later to spread the charisma of Parsi style theatre.

The price of tickets for the play, to be performed at 5 pm and 7 pm, starts Rs 149 onwards.

