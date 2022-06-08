Enola Holmes 2: Millie Bobby Brown explains why she returns as the producer

Enola Holmes, the youngest sibling of Sherlock Holmes, is returning in 2022 in the story of Enola Holmes 2. The filming for the Netflix film was officially wrapped up in January 7, and the streamer has already provided the first clue to Enola's next great adventure.

The release date for Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 is yet to be revealed, but we can expect the movie to be premiered in autumn 2022, as it would take five to six months for the post-production.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, the actress and producer, revealed during her interview in First We Feast's Hot Ones series why she has returned to produce Enola Holmes 2 for Netflix. In the program, guests are challenged to eat progressively spicier chicken wings while answering questions.

Millie Bobby Brown said, "Producing felt really natural to me because I could still create on and off camera, so I could go on to set and do my thing but also creatively change the script and go into editing and it was a really cool position and it actually made me feel the most comfortable I felt in any set situation because I felt like I could express myself fully in my creative process."

In the interview, she also revealed that she loves the red dress of Enola Holmes that best fits in the whole Homes projects from the pure costume design prospects as it symbolizes bold and masculine attire.

Enola Holmes 2 will adapt the second book in the series, "The Case of the Left-Handed Lady." The Netflix adaption has several source materials if the streamer is willing to continue with the project. So we could see Millie Bobby Brown as a producer again.

The first Enola Holmes was made based on the first book in Nancy Springer's Enola Holmes Mysteries series, "The Case of the Missing Marquess." It was released on Netflix in 2020, and it quickly became one of the streaming service's most-watched original films.

The story depicts the tale of Enola Holmes, who is the youngest sibling in the famous Sherlock Holmes family. On her 16th birthday, Enola wakes up to find that her mother has disappeared, leaving behind only some birthday gifts. The Left-Handed Lady, Enola will search her missing mother by pairing up with a runaway lord Viscount Tewkesbury whom she finds hidden in a travel bag.

