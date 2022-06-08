Left Menu

Enola Holmes 2: Millie Bobby Brown explains why she returns as the producer

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 08-06-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 19:12 IST
Enola Holmes 2: Millie Bobby Brown explains why she returns as the producer
Enola Holmes, the youngest sibling of Sherlock Holmes, is returning in 2022 in the story of Enola Holmes 2. Image Credit: Netflix / Enola Holmes
  • Country:
  • United States

Enola Holmes, the youngest sibling of Sherlock Holmes, is returning in 2022 in the story of Enola Holmes 2. The filming for the Netflix film was officially wrapped up in January 7, and the streamer has already provided the first clue to Enola's next great adventure.

The release date for Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 is yet to be revealed, but we can expect the movie to be premiered in autumn 2022, as it would take five to six months for the post-production.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown, the actress and producer, revealed during her interview in First We Feast's Hot Ones series why she has returned to produce Enola Holmes 2 for Netflix. In the program, guests are challenged to eat progressively spicier chicken wings while answering questions.

Millie Bobby Brown said, "Producing felt really natural to me because I could still create on and off camera, so I could go on to set and do my thing but also creatively change the script and go into editing and it was a really cool position and it actually made me feel the most comfortable I felt in any set situation because I felt like I could express myself fully in my creative process."

In the interview, she also revealed that she loves the red dress of Enola Holmes that best fits in the whole Homes projects from the pure costume design prospects as it symbolizes bold and masculine attire.

Enola Holmes 2 will adapt the second book in the series, "The Case of the Left-Handed Lady." The Netflix adaption has several source materials if the streamer is willing to continue with the project. So we could see Millie Bobby Brown as a producer again.

The first Enola Holmes was made based on the first book in Nancy Springer's Enola Holmes Mysteries series, "The Case of the Missing Marquess." It was released on Netflix in 2020, and it quickly became one of the streaming service's most-watched original films.

The story depicts the tale of Enola Holmes, who is the youngest sibling in the famous Sherlock Holmes family. On her 16th birthday, Enola wakes up to find that her mother has disappeared, leaving behind only some birthday gifts. The Left-Handed Lady, Enola will search her missing mother by pairing up with a runaway lord Viscount Tewkesbury whom she finds hidden in a travel bag.

We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Netflix films.

Also Read: The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Netflix offers a sneak peek of The Hotel Obsidian

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022