Entertainment News Roundup: A Minute With: 'The Boys' actors Urban and Ackles on season 3; Pop superstar Britney Spears weds Sam Asghari and more

A Minute With: 'The Boys' actors Urban and Ackles on season 3

Comedy-drama "The Boys" returns for a third season, for more bad antics by selfish superheroes. Based on the comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the show follows a rogue group of vigilantes called The Boys who are trying to take down The Seven, a group of superheroes ('supes') who are adored by the world but who abuse their powers.

Pop superstar Britney Spears weds Sam Asghari

Pop singer Britney Spears has married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari after nearly six years together, a representative for Asghari confirmed on Friday. "I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married," Brandon Cohen of BAC Talent, which represents Asghari, said in an emailed statement, a day after the couple tied the knot.

'The Janes' reflect in new U.S. documentary on providing illegal abortions before Roe

Some 50 years ago, before the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion, a group of women on the South Side of Chicago worked underground, providing illegal abortions to desperate women in need. These women had little to no medical background.

Ex-judge Roy Moore presses defamation appeal against Sacha Baron Cohen

A U.S. appeals court in Manhattan on Friday appeared unlikely to revive former Alabama judge Roy Moore's lawsuit accusing Sacha Baron Cohen of defamation for falsely portraying him as a sex offender on the British comedian's show "Who Is America?" Moore, 75, sued for $95 million in September 2018 over an interview in Washington, D.C., where the former Republican chief justice of Alabama's Supreme Court and U.S. Senate candidate expected to receive an award for supporting Israel.

Bieber illness video is heartbreaking, says UK patient with same condition

A patient with the same facial-paralysis-causing virus that has affected Justin Bieber said on Saturday she had been saddened to see what the Canadian pop star is going through and proud that he is making people aware of the illness. "I've watched his video and I'm not going to lie, I shed a couple of tears. I never thought that I would relate to someone so much that I didn't know," Nicoya Rescorla told Reuters in a video interview from Marazion, in southwest England.

Johnny Depp, Jeff Beck team up for album of cover songs

Hollywood star Johnny Depp, who last week won a near-total victory in a defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, and English guitarist Jeff Beck will release an album of mainly covers next month, after taking to the stage together. Called "18", the 13-track album will be released on July 15. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor performed alongside Beck at several UK venues in the past two weeks.

Justin Bieber is showing early signs of recovery, the surgeon says

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber is showing early signs of making a recovery after he was diagnosed with a virus that left half of his face paralyzed, according to a surgeon who specializes in facial paralysis. In a video posted on Instagram, Bieber said he had contracted Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which affected nerves in his ear and face. He noted that his right eye was not blinking.

K-pop group BTS promotes new album with New York pop-up shop

South Korean K-pop boy band BTS are promoting the release of their new album with pop-up shops in New York City and Los Angeles. Fans lined up from 7am on Friday to be among the first to purchase exclusive items created just for New York.

