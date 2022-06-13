Left Menu

Kajol Devgan shared a stunning picture, on Monday, on her social media account.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 13:04 IST
Kajol stuns fan in chic white jumpsuit in her latest picture
Kajol Devgn (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Kajol Devgan shared a stunning picture, on Monday, on her social media account. The 'Tanhaji' actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning picture leaving her fans amazed.

The 47-year-old actor knows how to engage her fans and followers well. She often shares her life updates with her fans on Instagram. In the picture, Kajol could be seen dressed in a white chic jumpsuit. To complement her look, she opted for pair of yellow sunglass.

She wore subtle makeup with nude-toned lipstick. She kept her hair open to give a chic touch to her entire look. She captioned her picture as, "Main hoon Don, Main hoon Don, main hoon, main hoon, main hoon Don".

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in 'Tanhaji', alongside her husband Ajay Devgan and Saif Ali Khan. Currently, she is busy shooting for her film 'Salaam Venky'. The film which was earlier titled as 'The Last Hurrah', is helmed by none other than Revathy. (ANI)

