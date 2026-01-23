Instagram Alert Saves Life: Bhadohi Police Intervene in Suicide Attempt

A swift response by Bhadohi Police saved a young man who attempted suicide, thanks to a timely alert from Meta. The 22-year-old had indicated his intentions in a disturbing Instagram post, which prompted the urgent action.

According to officials, the resident of the Aurai police station area posted a video implying self-harm due to familial disputes over not receiving a motorcycle. Meta's Social Media Centre alerted authorities, facilitating the police's rapid arrival at his residence.

The intervention was part of an ongoing collaboration between Meta and the Uttar Pradesh Police. Since its inception, the effort has rescued over 1,900 individuals by responding to distress signals on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)