Left Menu

Instagram Alert Saves Life: Bhadohi Police Intervene in Suicide Attempt

A 22-year-old man's suicide attempt was thwarted by Bhadohi Police after Meta flagged his alarming Instagram post. The Social Media Centre quickly reacted, guiding police to his location in minutes. The man was found in distress and taken to the hospital for treatment and counseling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-01-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 19:31 IST
Instagram Alert Saves Life: Bhadohi Police Intervene in Suicide Attempt
  • Country:
  • India

A swift response by Bhadohi Police saved a young man who attempted suicide, thanks to a timely alert from Meta. The 22-year-old had indicated his intentions in a disturbing Instagram post, which prompted the urgent action.

According to officials, the resident of the Aurai police station area posted a video implying self-harm due to familial disputes over not receiving a motorcycle. Meta's Social Media Centre alerted authorities, facilitating the police's rapid arrival at his residence.

The intervention was part of an ongoing collaboration between Meta and the Uttar Pradesh Police. Since its inception, the effort has rescued over 1,900 individuals by responding to distress signals on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PropertyPistol Secures Rs 25 Crore to Fuel Expansion Ambitions

PropertyPistol Secures Rs 25 Crore to Fuel Expansion Ambitions

 India
2
Delhi Unites: Blood Donation Drive Honors Netaji's Legacy

Delhi Unites: Blood Donation Drive Honors Netaji's Legacy

 India
3
U.S. Pressures Iraq to Exclude Iran-Backed Groups from Government

U.S. Pressures Iraq to Exclude Iran-Backed Groups from Government

 Global
4
Tragic Outcome in Homeschooling Incident: Father Arrested

Tragic Outcome in Homeschooling Incident: Father Arrested

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026