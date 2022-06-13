Sonakshi Sinha slays the chic look in her recent pictures

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha looked drop-dead gorgeous in her recent pictures. On Monday, the actor shared a series of pictures on her social media account. 'Dabangg' actor took to Instagram and shared gorgeous pictures of her posing in a colourful abstract print dress that she paired with a yellow belt to give a contrast to her entire look.

In the pictures, Sonakshi is seen in a room full of colours in the background. She posed elegantly flaunting her bright-orange nails and toned legs. Keeping her makeup bold, she opted for bright lips and a bright-dark tone eye makeup. She left her hair in beachy waves.

The 35-year-old actor captioned the picture, "If you throw in ALL the colors where's the room for any Monday blues?!?". Sonakshi is very active on her social media accounts, she keeps on sharing interesting posts and videos for her fans and followers.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi is in news for her alleged relationship with actor Zaheer Iqbal. A few days back she posted a funny video reacting to the wedding rumours. In the video, Sonakshi has written "Me to the media: Kyu haath dho kar meri shaadi karwana chahte ho?!?" The actress then mouths the famous SRK dialogue, "Achcha lagta hai mujhe, bahot maza aata hai." On the work front, Sonakshi is shooting for 'Double XL' starring both the actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The release date is yet to announce by the makers. The film also stars Huma Qureshi. (ANI)

