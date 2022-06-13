Kevin Spacey set to appear in UK court this week over four counts of sexual assault

Left Menu

Actor Kevin Spacey is set to appear in a U.K. court this Thursday as he has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men.

Actor Kevin Spacey is set to appear in a U.K. court this Thursday as he has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men. The news has been confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by London's Crown Prosecution Service. They also confirmed that the 62-year-old has been charged with "causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent."

Spacey had said last month that he planned to "voluntarily appear" before courts in the UK to defend himself against the charges of sexual assault that were authorized against him earlier in May. The CPS has stated that the charges relate to two allegations of sexual assault against the same man in March 2005 in London, another sexual assault allegation in August 2008 and one other in April 2013 in Gloucestershire, reported the outlet.

The additional offence, causing a person to "engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent" relates to the same male victim from August 2008. As per The Hollywood reporter, Spacey is due at Westminster Magistrates' Court at 10:00 London time on June 16. (ANI)

