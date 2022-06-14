Left Menu

A.B. Yehoshua, Israeli author and peace activist, dies at 85

A.B. Yehoshua, a prominent Israeli author celebrated for his mastery of the Hebrew language and a leading peace activist, died on Tuesday. His first book, The Death of the Old Man, was published in 1962, and his most recent work, a novella entitled The Third Temple was published earlier this year.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 14-06-2022 13:43 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 13:35 IST
A.B. Yehoshua, Israeli author and peace activist, dies at 85
A.B. Yehoshua Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Israel

A.B. Yehoshua, a prominent Israeli author celebrated for his mastery of the Hebrew language and a leading peace activist, died on Tuesday. He was 85.

His death was confirmed by a Tel Aviv hospital. It did not disclose the cause of death.

Abraham B. Yehoshua was born in Jerusalem in 1936. His work was widely translated and adapted to film and stage. His first book, "The Death of the Old Man,'' was published in 1962, and his most recent work, a novella entitled "The Third Temple" was published earlier this year. His other works include "The Lover,'' "A Late Divorce'' and "Mr. Mani.'' His writing won numerous literary awards including the Israel Prize in Literature in 1995.

Beyond his oeuvre, Yehoshua was a leading voice of the Israeli peace camp, joining fellow authors Amoz Oz and David Grossman in calling for a negotiated solution to the conflict with the Palestinians that would lead to the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that Yehoshua was "one of the great writers and storytellers of the state of Israel" whose "unforgettable creations will continue to accompany us for generations." Tamar Zandberg, a government minister with the dovish Meretz party, wrote on Twitter that Yehoshua "also took upon himself the significant moral role of championing peace and justice." Yehoshua will be laid to rest on Wednesday at a kibbutz in northern Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022