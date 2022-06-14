Sweet Magnolias Season 3 updates: Everything we know so far

Netflix's Sweet Magnolias Season 3 was made official in May 2022. The third season will solve the leftover cliffhanger of the previous season.

The renewal announcement was followed by a remark from executive producer Dan Paulson, who said in a statement: "We're thrilled to be embarking on our third season for Netflix, and we're looking forward to returning to Serenity."

Based on Sherryl Woods' popular book series, Sweet Magnolias tells the story of three childhood best friends — lawyer Helen, chef Dana Sue and full-time divorcée Maddie — who team up to fulfill their lifelong dream of opening a spa in their hometown of Serenity, S.C.

The second season certainly left a lot of questions unanswered, and fans are ardently waiting to know the next part of the story.

This will be really hard to guess the release for Sweet Magnolias Season 3. Moreover, the previous two season's release dates do not follow a pattern. The first season dropped in May 2020, while second season arrived in February 2022, though the late happened due to the pandemic.

Still it seems unlikely that Sweet Magnolias Season 3 will be released in 2022.

In terms of the plotline, Sweet Magnolias Season 3 will cover several part of the story. In an interview with ET earlier this year, JoAnna Garcia Swisher shared that season three is more than likely to pick up "close to where we left off", adding that "I don't think you can come back months later and say, 'Whatever happened with Helen?' and 'Is Justin in jail?' Why not go big or go home?"

Sweet magnolias Season 2 ends with Cal losing his job and getting arrested after fighting in a restaurant. Now it will be interesting to see what Cal and Maddie have in store for them in the future? How will Maddie react and respond after knowing the secrets of Cal?

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sheryl stated, "In a potential third season, it's certainly something Cal needs to unpack and examine whether he has handled past events properly, why he lost it when not losing it is so important to him and what choices he can make going forward. Not just for himself, but also for the people he loves."

She also added: " If we have an opportunity to go forward [with season 3], there's a certain amount of soul searching [Maddie] has to do to find out how she ended up in another relationship where she wasn't getting the whole truth. Call is unintentionally triggering a lot of issues from her marriage with Bill."

Sweet Magnolias stars JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend, Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan, Heather Headley as Helen Decatur, Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend, Carson Rowland as Ty Townsend, Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan, Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox, Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley, Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan, Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons and Chris Klein as Bill Townsend.

