Vaishali Naik's '7 Star Dinosor Entertainment' set for screening at Palm Springs ShortFest

Debutante filmmaker Vaishali Naik's short film ''7 Star Dinosor Entertainment'' is set to be screened at the 2022 Palm Springs International ShortFest.

The 28th edition of the film festival will be held from June 21 to 27 this year in Palm Springs, California.

The short film, which is written, directed and edited by Naik, presents the story of two brothers who wear Dinosaur Costumes and earn their living by dancing at weddings and parties, but then get stuck indoors thanks to the pandemic.

''As unemployment cripples them, the cramped space suffocates them, and hunger angers them, will the behemoths resort to their primal instincts?'' the official description of the film read.

''7 Star Dinosor Entertainment'' is also set to be screened at the upcoming London Indian Film Festival 2022, which will take place from June 23 to July 3.

''Getting selected at Palm Springs is special because you are part of an artistic community that values new and original ideas. Just the acknowledgement from a film festival so esteemed pushes me to follow my own voice,'' Naik said in a statement.

The director said the idea for the film came suddenly to her and she found it ''too bizarre to resist''.

''But as the writing process began, I couldn’t ignore the pandemic and its woes. I witnessed the Indian exodus of migrant workers from the cities back to their villages. The tragedy found its way into the film organically, yet urgently. What began as a whim, became a responsibility,'' she added.

