Release date for Beyonce's upcoming album 'Renaissance' unveiled

Seems like the wait for Beyonce's project will soon come to an end as the singer-songwriter has officially posted a July 29 date for an upcoming project titled 'Renaissance'.

16-06-2022
Beyonce (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Seems like the wait for Beyonce's project will soon come to an end as the singer-songwriter has officially posted a July 29 date for an upcoming project titled 'Renaissance'. On Wednesday night, the music streamer Tidal's account tweeted out three words, "Beyonce RENAISSANCE July 29", along with a black picture with the words "act i Renaissance." Similar posts appeared on the official Spotify and Apple Music accounts.

According to Variety, this project will mark her seventh album, though the secondary title, 'act i', suggests its part of a larger, or multi-part, project. This will be the multiple Grammy-winner's first new music drop since 2016's 'Lemonade', which itself was a surprise release and her sixth solo album. Beyonce's Twitter and Instagram accounts have been without profile pictures or bios for a number of days, suggesting a launch of some kind was imminent.

Since 'Lemonade', Beyonce has released a number of other creative projects, including working on Disney's 'Lion King' (2019), the concert film 'Homecoming' (2019) and the visual album 'Black Is King' (2020), which is a companion piece to the album 'The Lion King: The Gif't, which the singer herself curated, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

